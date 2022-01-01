Capitalize on efficient tools for crypto payments

As one of the pioneers in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency solutions development, we help clients grab rich business opportunities by building industry-standard tokens, payment solutions, and the infrastructure to ensure high security of transactions. Whether you’re a blockchain tech newcomer or run a full-blown FinTech business, PixelPlex team can provide you with an actionable roadmap on how to get the most out of crypto investments, trading and exchange.
There is quite a package of crypto-powered solutions that we’ve built from scratch. Check out the profit-driven cryptocurrency projects we have already delivered to our clients.

Echo

Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi&#8209;styled bridges

UTXO-Based Blockchain and DApp Development Platform

Qtum

Platform for Decentralized Economy

Echo DeFi

Multi-User Cross-Border Arbitrage

Arbitrage Solution

Global Blockchain Betting Platform

Peerplays

Browser Extension to Connect DApps with the Blockchain Platform

Bridge

Asset Tokenization Platform

Obito

Cryptocurrency Mobile Wallet for Android and iOS

Qtum Wallet

Multicoin Cryptocurrency Mining Pool

ProPool

Security Token Offering Platform and Ecosystem

Resorts STO

Multi-Currency Desktop Wallet

Blip

Cryptocurrency Trading Platform and Arbitrage

Arbitrage Bot

Rock Paper Scissors Blockchain Game for Desktop

HelmBet RPS

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Online Gaming Platform

Miniwager

Decentralized Asset Management and Investment Platform

MyBIT

Cryptocurrency Exchange for Professional Traders

Bitnetwork

ICO Platform for Cryptocurrency Backed by Diamonds

D1

Ethereum-Based Platform for Crowdfunding and ICOs

KickICO

Echo Smart Contract-Powered Strategy Blockchain Game

Duels

Blockchain Battleship Game Powered by Echo Smart Contracts

BattleShips

