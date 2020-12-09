PixelPlex Awarded With Three Badges From Clutch!

Clutch, an independent market research firm based in the US, has named PixelPlex a 2020 Clutch Leader.

Our company was ranked in the top 1000 B2B companies in the world and has appeared in the list of the best B2B service providers in the USA in general and in New York in particular.

PixelPlex is honored to be a part of the Clutch 1000 – the most exclusive award that represents only the top 1% of companies listed on the website.

Clutch has analyzed each firm across four main criteria:

Quantity, quality, and recency of Clutch-verified reviews posted on the company’s profile

Types of clients the firm works with

The services the company offers and the experience associated with them

Brand reputation and visibility in the target market

“Each year, our company takes the time to highlight the top tier industry leaders in the global B2B market. With an impressive background of projects, responsive customer service, and superior skillsets in their fields, these companies have proven time and again that they’re the best choice when selecting a B2B provider,” said Clutch Founder and CEO Mike Beares.

PixelPlex is also proud of being among the top B2B service providers in the US and New York for their ability to deliver high-quality services. To create the rankings, the company conducted research on New York-based companies in which they analyzed brand recognition, case studies, industry-specific expertise, social media presence, reviews, and more.

PixelPlex, as a client-oriented company with 13 years of experience creating custom solutions, doesn’t take these awards for granted and continues to hone skills and expand their knowledge.

Our firm strives to build the most cutting-edge solutions that will help clients address their challenges at scale. Once we receive an order, our team carefully analyzes the case, proposes several concepts, and turns them into easy-to-use solutions based on blockchain technology, AI, IoT, AR, and VR.

About Clutch

Clutch is a major independent rating and review platform that matches corporate clients with leading B2B service providers, collects customer feedback, and conducts in-depth interviews with clients on the quality of their interactions with each Clutch-registered company. Clutch also presents rankings of the best B2B service providers in the tech industry.