PixelPlex Head of Asia Pacific Development Yulia Gushchina sits down with RT's Brent Jabbour at Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2019 to discuss the future of blockchain and how far we are from its mass adoption.
PixelPlex Head of Asia Pacific Development Yulia Gushchina sits down with RT's Brent Jabbour at Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2019 to discuss the future of blockchain and how far we are from its mass adoption.
Get updates about blockchain, technologies and our companyWe will process the personal data you provide in accordance with our Privacy policy. You can unsubscribe or change your preferences at any time by clicking the link in any email.